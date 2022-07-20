DENVER (KDVR) — Denver will be mild Wednesday night with slow clearing skies and lighter winds. Heat is back on Thursday afternoon with highs back in the upper 90s. Mostly sunny skies are expected with a few afternoon clouds and a light breeze. There is also an air quality alert in effect from 4 p.m. Wednesday through 4 p.m. Thursday with higher levels of ground ozone.

Friday rounds out the workweek with, possibly, the fifth 100-degree day! Abundant sunshine is still in the forecast with light winds. The weekend starts with highs near 100 on Saturday afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Sunday will start to see changes with more clouds and much better chances for late-day showers and storms. Highs will still be warm near the 90-degree mark.

Monday also has highs near the seasonal average in the lower 90s. Extra clouds are around with chances for afternoon storms. Tuesday has smaller rain chances with warm lows in the lower 90s and more clouds. Sunshine is back for Wednesday afternoon with highs in the upper 80s.