DENVER (KDVR) — After record-high heat Saturday of 100 degrees, Denver will see clear skies and warm lows in the lower 60s this evening.

High heat is back on Sunday with highs in the middle 90s and mostly sunny skies. The record high for Sunday is 97 degrees.

Monday also is another day with near-record heat as we top out in the upper 90s. Winds will be breezy through the afternoon as skies remain clear.

A boundary will slide in early on Tuesday, adding in a few extra clouds and the chance for a late-day shower. Highs are closer to seasonal averages in the middle 80s with a breezy wind. Wednesday is also in the middle 80s with lighter winds and sunny skies.

We are then back into the 90s as we head toward the weekend. Abundant sunshine is here on Thursday with highs in the lower 90s. The middle 90s are expected on Friday with a mix of sun and clouds. Mostly sunny skies are back for next Saturday with highs staying in the middle 90s.