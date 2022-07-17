DENVER (KDVR) – High heat is back in the forecast today with temperatures reaching the upper 90s. Mostly sunny skies are expected with a light afternoon breeze.

Even more heat is coming tomorrow where Monday looks to be the 4th 100-degree day for Denver.

This should break the current record of 99 degrees with partly sunny skies. There is a small chance for a late-day storm with a breezy afternoon wind.

We back off the triple digit temps Tuesday but still feeling the heat in the 90s the rest of the week.

Seasonal storm chance each afternoon until more monsoonal moisture and better rain chance arrives for the weekend.