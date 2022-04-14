DENVER (KDVR) — Winds will stay gusty Thursday afternoon with low humidity and dry conditions. Fire danger will stay high Thursday afternoon and into Friday.

Winds will gust up to 40 mph Thursday afternoon with a Fire Weather Warning in place through 7 p.m. for the eastern half of Colorado.

Winds will begin to relax after sunset but will return after sunrise on Friday.

Temperatures will hit the mid to upper 60s over the weekend with gusty winds each afternoon. There will be some scattered mountain snow showers Saturday into Sunday but the Front Range will stay dry.

Next week looks warm, dry, and breezy in Denver. Highs will hit the 70s again mid-week.