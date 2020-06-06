High fire danger, thunderstorm risk on Saturday

Watch
Temperatures will remain above average as we kick off the first weekend of June. Highs on Saturday will soar into the mid-to-upper 80s with a gradual increase of clouds. Fire danger will be high throughout the state, as wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour will be possible.

Severe weather risk for Saturday

Scattered thunderstorms will also be possible, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. These storms will be capable of producing severe weather including damaging wind, large hail and frequent lightning.  Storms will dry out by Sunday morning, with abundant sunshine by the afternoon. Highs will be warmer Sunday, with temps maxing out in well into the 90s.

We’ll watch for another round of thunderstorms on Monday, keeping temperatures in the mid-70s. Storms will linger Monday night into Tuesday morning.

The forecast for the upcoming work week remains quiet, with sunshine and highs in the 70-80s. 

