High fire danger, strong wind to end the weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — Strong wind gusts and high fire danger will remain as we end our weekend on Sunday. Expect plenty of sunshine, boosting highs back into the mid-to-lower 90s this afternoon across the Front Range, 70-80s across the High Country. Red Flag Warnings will remain for portions of the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains through the day. A few isolated rain showers will be possible for northwest Colorado, with a low risk for severe weather.

Colorado warnings for Sunday, June 7th

We’ll watch for another disturbance to move through the state on Monday, bringing a chance for scattered thunderstorms during the late afternoon and overnight hours.

This system will knock down temperatures to start the work week, with highs in the 70s throughout the Front Range. Portions of the High Country will see a rain to snow transition Monday night into Tuesday morning as lows drop into the 20s for the higher elevations. Snowfall accumulation up to 3″ will be possible for the mountains.

The remainder of the work week will stay quiet, with sunshine and seasonal temperatures ranging from the 70-80s across Colorado.