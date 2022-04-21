DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures will heat up to the 80s again on Friday with gusty winds and low humidity. Fire danger will be very high across the eastern half of the state with a fire weather warning and high wind watch in place.

Near-record heat, dry fuels, gusty winds, and low humidity are all contributing to the fire weather warning in place on Friday. If something sparks, a fire could spread very quickly.

Denver is expected to reach the low to mid-80s on Friday. The record is 88 degrees from 1989.

Some places are under a high wind watch through midnight Friday night. Winds will be sustained from 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 70 mph in these areas.

Relief from the fire danger and rain chances will move in over the weekend. Saturday has a 30% chance of rain with a 20% chance on Sunday. Temperatures will cool to the 50s on both days.

Dry and warm weather will return next week with 80-degree temps returning by Thursday.