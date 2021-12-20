High fire danger, gusty winds expected Tuesday in foothills

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver hit 60 degrees Monday afternoon, and the mild temperatures will continue for the next few days on the Front Range.

High temperatures will stay in the 60s on Tuesday with partly cloudy skies and dry conditions. Fire danger will be high in the foothills with a fire weather warning in place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The areas in the warning will see wind gusts out of the west 30-45 mph with humidity as low as 10-15%.

Mild and dry weather will stick around into Wednesday and Thursday. Mountain snowfall will move in on Thursday and continue into the weekend.

On Friday, Denver will cool to the mid-40s and will see a 10% chance for a few isolated rain or snow showers early Friday morning. The rest of the day will be dry.

Christmas day looks dry in the lower elevations with high temperatures in the 50s. The mountains have a good chance to see a white Christmas with scattered snow showers expected on Christmas day.