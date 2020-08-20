High fire danger continues, gusty thunderstorms Thursday afternoon

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver hit 95 degrees Wednesday afternoon, making it the 59th day this year at or above 90 degrees. The average amount of 90+ days in Denver in a year is 45.

There will be isolated showers and storms moving southeast on Wednesday evening. Some spots will see a little rain but the main threats will be gusty winds and lightning.

Gusty winds and hot temperatures will stay in the forecast for Thursday, keeping fire danger very high.

The high temperature in Denver will be around 93 degrees. There is a 20-percent chance for a few isolated showers and storms.

Once again, the main threats with Thursday’s storms will be the gusty winds and lightning. These showers could bring much-needed rain to Colorado’s wildfires but the gusty winds will be a challenge.

Drier weather moves in through the weekend with high temperatures staying in the 90s.

Storm chances will return to the forecast by midweek next week.