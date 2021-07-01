High chance for rain, thunderstorms Thursday with monsoon surge; Flash Flooding possible

DENVER (KDVR) — A surge of monsoon moisture swings across the Front Range Thursday. We are forecasting a 60% chance of afternoon thunderstorms in Denver, Front Range, Foothills, and Front Range High Peaks. Flash flooding is possible with one inch of rainfall in 45 minutes with a few thunderstorms. Frequent lightning will also be likely with highs around 80 degrees.

The Western Slope can also expect a round of afternoon t-storms on Thursday with highs in the 70s.

Residual moisture remains on Friday with a 40% chance of afternoon t-storms across the Front Range.

The surge of monsoon moisture moves out this weekend. Dry mornings and standard 20% chances of afternoon t-storms Saturday, 4th of July, and Monday. Highs will be around 90 degrees.