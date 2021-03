DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting a large dome of high pressure to take firm control of Colorado’s weather for the next 10 days.

Expect sunny skies on Wednesday with warmer highs around 50 degrees. The mountains will see highs in the 30s with sunny skies.

The normal high in Denver right now is 58 degrees.

The Rockies Home Opener looks fantastic with sunshine and mid 60s.

The 70s move in Friday through Monday.

Easter Sunday looks dry, sunny, and 77.

I don’t see any precip for about 10 days.

March 2021 was the 2nd Snowiest on record (since 1882).