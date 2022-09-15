DENVER (KDVR) — There will be scattered storms in Colorado Thursday evening that will push east of the Front Range by 8 p.m. The storms will bring gusty winds, lightning and localized heavy rain.

Storm chances will go down to only 10% on Friday and Saturday, meaning most places will stay dry with only an isolated storm or two.

Temperatures will reach the low 80s on Friday and Saturday before a warmup Sunday and Monday. Afternoon high temperatures will be close to the 90s Sunday and Monday with sunshine and dry conditions.

Storm chances will return Tuesday and stay into Wednesday and Thursday. Thanks to the rain, temperatures will cool to the 70s Wednesday and Thursday.