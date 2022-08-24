DENVER (KDVR) — Wednesday evening will stay dry before storm chances return to the Front Range on Thursday and Friday.

Thursday will start off dry with clouds building through the day. High temperatures will hit the upper 80s Thursday afternoon with the best chance for storms in Denver between 3-9 p.m.

Storm chances will go up on Friday with scattered showers and storms possible midday through the evening. Heavy rain and lightning will be the main threats.

High temperatures will stay in the mid-80s on Friday.

The weather will be slightly drier over the weekend with only a 10-20% chance for storms both afternoons. Temperatures will hit the 90s on Sunday, which will be the hottest day over the next seven.

Scattered storms will stay in the forecast into next week as temperatures fall back into the 80s. Denver’s average high for this time of year is 86 degrees.