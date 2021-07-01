Heavy rain brings flooding to Greeley, wildfire burn scars also areas of concern

DENVER (KDVR) — Showers and thunderstorms will be slow moving this evening along the Front Range. This can cause rain to hover causing flooding of streams and creeks. There will also be some street flooding possible in areas with poor drainage.

The biggest concern for flooding will be over old burn scars in the foothills and mountains. Heavy rain in those areas can produce mud and debris flows. Most of the storms should shift to the east of the Front Range after 7 p.m.

Additional showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Friday. The chance for storms is lower, but heavy rain in spots is still possible.

A few storms will be popping up during the afternoon hours over the holiday weekend. The chance is even lower meaning most places won’t see rain. And, the timing for storms doesn’t look to impact area firework displays as most storms will be well to the east by 9 p.m.