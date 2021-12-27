Heavy mountain snow through New Year’s, chance of snow in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — Snow lingers in all mountain zones each day this week through New Year’s day.
Most ski areas will see 1 to 3 feet of new snowfall this week with a couple isolated pockets of 4 feet of snow (Crested Butte, Silverton, Wolf Creek).
Avalanche warnings and winter storm warnings continue indefinitely.
Will we get snow in Denver? Yes, there is a chance Friday night into Saturday morning. One to 5 inches of accumulation is possible.
Temperatures will fall on Friday from the 40s into the 20s; Highs in the teens on Saturday. Overnight lows will be near zero.
It will be drier by Saturday night through Sunday. Highs on Sunday in the 30s.