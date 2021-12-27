Heavy mountain snow through New Year’s, chance of snow in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — Snow lingers in all mountain zones each day this week through New Year’s day.

Most ski areas will see 1 to 3 feet of new snowfall this week with a couple isolated pockets of 4 feet of snow (Crested Butte, Silverton, Wolf Creek).

Avalanche warnings and winter storm warnings continue indefinitely.

Will we get snow in Denver? Yes, there is a chance Friday night into Saturday morning. One to 5 inches of accumulation is possible.

Temperatures will fall on Friday from the 40s into the 20s; Highs in the teens on Saturday. Overnight lows will be near zero.

It will be drier by Saturday night through Sunday. Highs on Sunday in the 30s.

Forecast grand totals by 5am Sunday.