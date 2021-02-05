Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Heavy mountain snow into Saturday, some areas could see 24 more inches; Dry with 40s in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting 6-18 inches of additional snow accumulation in the Central and Northern Mountains into Saturday.  Avalanche danger is running 4 out of 5 (High).  Two feet possible around Steamboat and Buffalo pass.

We stay dry in Denver into Saturday.  Snow showers are possible in Boulder, the Foothills and across the Northeastern Plains.  Light accumulation.

Sunday looks dry but windy.  Northwesterly wind gusts 20-40mph across the Foothills and Front Range.

Another cold front hits on Monday-Tuesday with colder air and a few snow showers in the Mountains possible.

