Heavy mountain snow, afternoon shower in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — Heavy snow and gusty winds continue in the mountains today, making it a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for that area.

Snowfall totals can reach up to 2 feet in the backcountry with an enhanced avalanche risk. Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories remain in effect for the mountains through Christmas morning.

Denver can see a quick shower and maybe a flurry later this afternoon and into the early evening hours. Highs will be mild in the lower 50s today with a brisk afternoon wind.

Christmas day looks to be mainly sunny across the state with highs in the middle 50s along the Front Range. Another round of mountain snow moves in on Sunday, helping to drop temperatures for the week to follow. Highs will be back to seasonal averages for the last week of 2021.