DENVER (KDVR) — Extra clouds linger across Denver Wednesday night with a light breeze and lows in the upper 50s. The more seasonal highs are gone and heat returns on Thursday afternoon after morning sunshine. Clouds move in for the afternoon with the chance for some late-day showers and storms. Winds will also be brisk through the afternoon as high reach the 90-degree mark.

Friday rounds out the workweek with highs near 90 degrees and a better chance for some late-day storms. Partly cloudy skies are expected with a breezy afternoon wind. Saturday kicks off the weekend with more cloud cover and cooler temperatures. Rain chances are much higher on Saturday, especially later in the day with increased winds. Highs for the weekend will be in the middle 70s. Showers on Sunday will be early in the day with clouds lingering through the afternoon.

Monday has closer to seasonal averages with highs in the lower 80s. Scattered shower chances are back in the forecast with the brisk winds lingering. Tuesday has more sunshine in the forecast with highs in the upper 80s and a small chance for a storm. Sunshine and above-average temperatures are in Denver for the middle of the week, with low 90s returning on Wednesday.