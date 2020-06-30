Heat returns with holiday storms possible

It was a short break today from the heat as hot temperatures return starting tomorrow. We will have some wind on Wednesday in the afternoon with speeds up to 25 mph. This combined with dry air and highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees will keep fire danger concerns elevated.

We will have more 90 degree heat on Thursday and Friday as dry conditions and some wind continue across Denver and the Front Range.

Your holiday weekend is looking slightly less hot with highs both days in the upper 80s. We also have the chance for afternoon and early evening thunderstorms. The storms will be scattered meaning not everyone sees rain. And, the timing should move most storms well east of the Front Range allowing any firework displays to go off without a problem. Just be prepared on your July 4th holiday to pause your outdoor activities for a few hours should storms rumble your way.