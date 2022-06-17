DENVER (KDVR) — There are three big weather impacts across Colorado on Friday, heat, poor air quality and storms.

The first impact is the heat with afternoon highs climbing into the upper 90s and low 100s across the northeastern corner of the state.

A heat advisory has been issued through 9 p.m. Friday night. Temperatures will cool to the 80s by 7 p.m., and afternoon clouds will help cool temperatures a few degrees.

Along with the heat, poor air quality is in place in Colorado. There is wildfire smoke from the fires in Arizona and New Mexico and ozone levels are high.

Metro Denver and the Front Range are under an Ozone Action Alert through midnight.

There will be scattered storms in the mountains and across the western half of Colorado Friday evening and through the weekend.

A few of those storms could spill over onto the Front Range each afternoon.

If storms are strong enough, there will be flooding potential over the burn scars in the mountains.

Temperatures stay in the 90s on Sunday with a chance of storms in Denver. Storm chances will go down to 10% on Tuesday with highs in the mid-80s.

Hot and dry weather will return next week.