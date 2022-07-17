DENVER (KDVR) — Skies remain mostly clear Sunday night, but lows will be warm near the 70-degree mark. Winds can be brisk Sunday night as they move out of the south at 5 to 15 mph.

Monday is expected to have record-high heat with highs hitting 100 degrees, Denver’s current record high is 99 degrees. Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast with a small chance for an afternoon storm.

A heat advisory is in effect for the Front Range and Eastern Plains from 10 a.m. through 9 p.m.

Tuesday also has plenty of sunshine with high temperatures in the middle 90s. Small storm chances are possible Tuesday afternoon and also on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs stay in the middle 90s through the middle of the week with abundant sunshine.

A few extra clouds arrive for Friday and Saturday with a mostly dry forecast. High temperatures headed into the weekend will be in the middle to upper 90s.

Storm chances push back in on Sunday afternoon with partly sunny skies. Highs will be hot in the middle 90s.