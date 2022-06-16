DENVER (KDVR) – Denver will keep the sky clear on Thursday night with mild lows in the lower 60s. Winds will also become lighter after midnight.

There is a heat advisory Friday for Denver, the Front Range and the northeastern corner of the state from 10 a.m. through 9 p.m. Temperatures will reach between 95-102 degrees and air quality will be poor from out-of-state wildfires.

This is not going to be record-breaking heat, but it is enough to cause concern.

According to the National Weather Service in Boulder, this is the first heat advisory issued since Aug. 1, 2008.

“It does get hot in June, but we have several things that are factoring into the decision. It’s early; typically our time of highest temperatures is mid-July,” NWS meteorologist Greg Hanson said. “There is smoke and haze around, which will exacerbate health issues. The duration of the heat tomorrow (Friday) is quite lengthy. For the I-76/I-70 corridors, it will hit 90 by 9 to 10 a.m. and last until the evening.”

This advisory is in place to help protect outdoor workers, athletes and others who are at risk and is outside of the traditional national guidelines, which also include overnight temperatures — a factor that doesn’t come into play here.

Friday will feature mostly sunny skies and a brisk afternoon wind. Showers and storms are possible over the higher elevations for the second half of the day.

Saturday kicks off the weekend with temperatures staying in the middle 90s. Extra clouds linger with the chance for a late day shower or storm in the mountains. Sunday will be hot with highs in the lower 90s and a mix of sun and clouds. Afternoon storms are back in the forecast and may extend into the Front Range.

Monday and Tuesday have a smaller chance for showers and storms, but they do extend into the Eastern Plains. Highs to start off the week will be right around the 90-degree mark with an afternoon breeze and partly cloudy skies. Sunshine and highs in the low 90s are here for the middle of the week on Wednesday and Thursday.