DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team says the heart of the current monsoon surge will continue today, then starts backing off over the weekend.
We are forecasting a 40% chance for afternoon t-storms on Friday in Denver and across the Front Range. Flash flooding possible. Highs will be in the low 80s.
The southern mountains have a 100% chance for rain/t-storms/flash flooding on Friday. In the central mountains, expect a 50-70% chance. In the northern mountains, the chance is 30-40%.
It will be dry on Saturday morning in most places except southern Colorado. Expect a round of afternoon t-storms across the Front Range, central mountains, and northern mountains.
It will be dry on Sunday morning with a chance for afternoon thunderstorms. Rain/storm chances for the Front Range will be low.
Meteorologist Chris Tomer says it will be significantly drier on Monday.
The next monsoon surge will arrive on August 5-7.