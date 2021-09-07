Hazy, smoky sunshine Tuesday; Record heat Thursday and Friday

DENVER (KDVR) — Moderate to heavy smoke moves into Colorado today and Wednesday, along with high ozone levels. An Air Quality Warning is in effect for Denver and parts of the Front Range.

We are forecasting dry conditions across Colorado through Friday with high pressure in control. Front Range highs today will reach 87 degrees.

In the mountains, we are forecasting highs in the 70s and 80s through Friday.

High heat builds-in Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 90s both days. The record high on Thursday is 94; Friday is 93.

Saturday starts dry and sunny then clouds increase afternoon. We are including a 10% chance of afternoon t-storms. It will turn breezy in the afternoon. Expect mountain wind gusts 25-35mph, strongest above treeline.

It will be mostly dry on Sunday.