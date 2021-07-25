Hazy heat Sunday as storm chances go down

DENVER (KDVR) – It was a cloudy and smoky start to the weekend but there will be more sunshine this afternoon with temps back in the 90s.

Another Air Quality Warning is in place on the Front Range until 4 p.m.

The 90s stay here for the rest of the week with a few isolated storms each afternoon through Wednesday but most places will stay dry.

Another surge of monsoonal moisture will increase storm chances again Friday and into the weekend. Temperatures will cool to the 80s heading into next weekend.