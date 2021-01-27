Hazardous morning commute Wednesday with fog, followed by sunshine; Mountain snow this weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting morning fog and cold temps in Denver and across the Front Range. Then sunshine and 40.

We have issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day that will last from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. due to fog and hazardous driving conditions.

The mountains stay sunny today with highs in the teens and 20s.

We may hit 60 degrees Thursday and Friday. Mild on Saturday at 50.

A piece of the Atmospheric River hitting California breaks loose and hits Colorado’s mountains between Friday night and Saturday night. 3-8″ of snow accumulation at the ski resorts. It totally misses Denver. Denver will be on the dry downsloping side with a westerly wind.

Sunday is also dry in Denver. Highs around 50.

Mid 50s on Monday and Tuesday.

Our next storm system arrives Wednesday-Thursday with snow.

Forecast snow totals between Friday night and Saturday night.