DENVER (KDVR) — It has been a snowy fall and winter in Denver so far with season totals running about 9 inches above the average-to-date total.

Thanks to a snowy November, December, and January, Denver now has 40.5 inches of snow so far this winter season. The average for the city at this point in the year is 31.5 inches.

Keep in mind, that is it only mid February and Denver’s snowiest months of the year, March and April, are still to come. With that being said, it’s impressive to already have over 40 inches this far into the season.

An average snow season in Denver, from September to May, brings 56.9 inches of snowfall. Below is a bar graph that compares the average to what we have so far this year and for our snow seasons the last five years.

This year’s 40.5 inches of snow is already close to what the winters of 2021-2022 and 2018-2019 saw for an entire season. With many months ahead that can still bring accumulating snow, this winter will likely be snowier than those years.

A standout winter season for Denver was the fall of 2020 and the winter and spring of 2021, where over 80 inches of snow fell. The spring of 2021 was when Denver saw a March blizzard that brought feet of snow to the Front Range.

Denver is in a good place to at least reach the average seasonal snowfall total this year, if not beat it, which is always good news for a climate that deals with drought and wildfires.