Happy Thanksgiving! Highs will be in the 50s with sunshine; abnormally warm, dry stretch ahead

DENVER (KDVR) — Happy Thanksgiving! We are forecasting sunny skies on Thanksgiving statewide with Front Range highs in the mid-50s and mountain highs in the 30s.

On Wednesday, 1-3 inches of snow accumulated across the western suburbs, Foothills and Palmer Divide. However, no measurable snowfall was recorded at Denver International Airport, which is where Denver’s snowfall is measured. It has now been 218 days since it last snowed in Denver.

There is one fast-moving, dry cold front that slides across the Front Range on Saturday. It will drop highs by 10 degrees.

Otherwise, expect all days to be abnormally warm and dry with highs in the 60s.

When is the next snow chance for the mountains? It will arrived after Dec. 3.

When is the next snow chance for Denver? It will be Dec. 4 or later.