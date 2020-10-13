Gusty wind will bring fall-like temps to the Front Range

DENVER (KDVR) — A cold front will head our way on Wednesday moving from north to south in the afternoon. Ahead of that cold front tonight the wind will be strong over the mountain tops and the higher foothills. Gusty conditions at times could reach 70mph+.

The wind is expected to increase in speed across Denver and the Front Range early on Wednesday before relaxing late in the afternoon. The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting northerly winds to reach 20-35 m.p.h. with gusts to 40 m.p.h.

On Thursday we will have breezy winds (much lower speeds) and much cooler temperatures in the mid 50s for highs.

We are tracking another cold front arriving late Saturday into early on Sunday. It too will bring gusty winds with similar speeds. It could also generate a few rain and snow showers from late night Saturday into early on Sunday.