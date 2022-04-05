DENVER (KDVR) — The strongest gusts across the Front Range occurred early this morning before sunrise over the foothills and mountains. There were many reports of hurricane-strength winds. There was some damage, but most of it was minimal with mainly falling trees. Here are some of those impressive gusts:

While the strongest gusts are behind us the wind will still be noticeable through the overnight hours. You should expect northwest winds with speeds from 15-30 mph across metro Denver.

There will also be more wind on Wednesday mainly in the afternoon. Wind speeds for Denver will reach 15-30 mph again for a period. Some stronger gusts to 40-45 mph may roll out on the eastern plains.

There will be much less wind to end out the work week. We will have plenty of sunshine each day through Friday. And, the Rockies Home and Season Opener at Coors Field looks awesome with game time temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Great day for baseball!

We will be in the warmer 70s over the weekend. That will be followed by increasing clouds, some rain showers and cooler temperatures to start next week.