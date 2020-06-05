Gusty wind and more heat before cooler days return

DENVER (KDVR) — Gusty thunderstorms will be around early Thursday evening in metro Denver. There will be brief rain and lightning, but expect more bursts of wind than anything else.

Friday will bring more hot 90s to the region along with some wind at times. Late in the day, a few more gusty storms could roll across the area. Again, the chance for rain is low with most storms.

Saturday has the best chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms that may actually generate beneficial rain. Temperatures will cool back into the 80s as a result of the higher rain chances.

Sunday will be another hot and windy day to end out the weekend.

Then, get ready for a few days in the refreshing 70s thanks to a cold front arriving on Monday. It may bring a few light rain showers. And in the Colorado mountains, it could bring a rain/snow mix Monday night into Tuesday.