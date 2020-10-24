Gusty Saturday, Cold and Snowy Sunday

A seasonal and gusty Saturday is up ahead but changes are not far behind. We are tracking a cold front arriving late tonight in Colorado.

The wind will turn gusty over fire areas in the mountains on Saturday before the front arrives so fire danger again as this could cause the fires to grow and run. The wind is expected to relax late tonight once the front passes.

The cold front will also bring snow to the mountains, which is great news in hoping to reduce the fires’ growth. Right now, the snow will start late tonight and continue into Sunday. Accumulations in the mountains and across some fire zones could be up to a foot.

In Denver, the cold front won’t arrive until the overnight hours heading into Sunday. It will turn breezy to windy late on Saturday as the front approaches. We expect snow to develop by very early Sunday morning and continue into early Monday before ending. There will be bands of snow at times, which means the intensity could change from light to moderate.

Accumulation across metro Denver and the Front Range looks to range between 2″-6″ most places by late Sunday night. If you happen to get under one of those stronger bands, then you may find localized higher totals of up to 8″.

It will be much colder Sunday and Monday with highs only in the low 20s and overnight lows in the single digits. Now is the time to blow out your sprinkler system and detach hoses.