DENVER (KDVR) – Clouds cleared overnight giving us plenty of sunshine for Easter Sunday! Temps will warm to the upper 60s but winds will pick up, gusts 25 – 50 mph.

High fire danger again for those in red for the low humidity, strong winds, and dry conditions.

Snow showers still around in the mountains today, fairly light and wraps up by the evening.

The workweek starts off with abundant sunshine and highs in the upper 60s.

It gets even warmer on Tuesday with highs nearing the 80-degree mark while staying breezy.