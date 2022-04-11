DENVER (KDVR) — A Pacific storm system will hit Colorado late Monday and continue through Thursday in the mountains.

Forecast wind gusts Monday 4/11/22 at 3 p.m.

On Monday, gusty afternoon winds are likely across Colorado with high wildfire danger. Winds continue on both Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons.

The mountains can expect heavy snow accumulation between Monday night and Thursday. A foot or more of accumulation at the ski areas and higher. There will be less accumulation in the valleys.

Inches of total snow by 5 p.m. Thursday.

In Denver, expect cloudy skies Monday with 15 to 40 mph gusts in the afternoon.

On Tuesday, expect a 40% chance of rain showers and gusty wind.

On Wednesday a lingering rain or snow shower is possible, then drier with blustery afternoon wind.

Thursday through Saturday is expected to be drier with less wind and sunny skies.