Gusty, cold Wednesday, warm again by Christmas Day

DENVER (KDVR) — Winds were gusty Tuesday night across most of Colorado with gusts over 60mph in some places. The mountains saw several inches of snow along with snow squalls and low visibility.

Winds will stay gusty throughout the first half of Wednesday. There is a High Wind Warning on the plains until 1 p.m. today. Gusts up to 65 mph are possible keeping wind chill temperatures in the teens.

There will be a few lingering isolated snow showers in the mountains throughout today but it will be less windy in the mountains than Tuesday night.

High temperatures in Metro Denver will only make it into the upper 20s with dry conditions and gusts up to 35 mph.

Thursday (Christmas Eve) will be dry with highs in the 40s. There will be less wind with mostly sunny skies.

Christmas Day will be warm and dry this year with high temperatures reaching the 50s on the Front Range.

The next chance for snow in the lower elevations moves in on Monday and Tuesday.