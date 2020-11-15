Gusty and Warmer Sunday, High Wind Warning for Mountains

It was a very windy start to our weekend from a passing storm system. Winds will still be gusty for the metro area, but not as strong as yesterday, gusts upwards of 35 mph. Mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures round out the afternoon with a high of 58 degrees.

A High Wind Warning is in place for the mountains until 5pm.

Still be cautious driving as we could see gusts upwards of 75 mph and find slick spots from yesterday’s snow.

For the upcoming week, we have mild temperatures, dry conditions and less wind through Thursday.

Another storm system enters the state on Friday bringing precipitation to the mountains on Friday and a chance of snow in the lower elevations on Saturday.