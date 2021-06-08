Gusty afternoon with hot temperatures; fire danger for the western slope

DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures will continue to heat into the 90s, running about 10-13 degrees above normal in Denver.

Record highs for the next three days are in the upper 90s and look to be out of reach. Skies will be mainly sunny and it will be windy at times.

High heat all the way across the state with an isolated storm chance this afternoon and evening for the northeast corner.

Due to the high heat and gusty winds there is high fire danger for the western slope into Wednesday night.

A cold front moves through Thursday to Friday, so temperatures will return to seasonal levels in the low 80s. Unfortunately, the front does not bring a chance for showers.

Our next chance for a few showers will arrive on Monday with scattered thunderstorms possible.