Good chance for needed rain on the way

DENVER (KDVR) – We’ll have a few showers and thunderstorms rumbling this evening. In most places you won’t get much rain just some passing clouds and gusty wind.

The rain chances increase on Friday and Saturday with scattered storms possible. There will be higher humidity in place to help generate more rain with the passing storms.

The best chance for needed rain arrives on Sunday and Monday with showers and thunderstorms a good bet. And, there is the potential for some places to get an inch of rain or more. Temperatures will also be cooling into the low 80s thanks to the higher rain chances.

And, we are keeping the rain chances going each afternoon for the rest of next week albeit at somewhat lower possibilities than Sunday and Monday.