Good air quality, isolated afternoon t-storms; Cold front Tuesday with 70s

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting a cold front Monday and Tuesday across the Front Range. Expect a 20% chance of afternoon t-storms on Monday and a 40% chance Tuesday afternoon.

Front Range highs on Monday reach 85 and highs will be in the 70s on Tuesday. There will be good air quality with light smoke Monday-Wednesday.

The mountains can expect a 30% chance of t-storms on Monday afternoon, and a 40% chances on Tuesday. Highs in the 70s and 80s.

Dry and stable Wednesday-Sunday. Highs bounce back to around 90 degrees. The normal high in Denver right now is 83.