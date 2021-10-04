Golden Days of Fall have arrived with sunshine and 70s

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting sunny skies and abnormally warm highs in the upper 70s in Denver on Monday and Tuesday. The normal high is 71 degrees.

The mountains stay sunny Monday and Tuesday with warm high in the 70s.

High pressure remains in control until Wednesday when an old tropical low swings through Colorado. This will deliver rain/snow to the mountains and a 10% chance of a rain shower/t-storm in Denver. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Back to drier weather on Thursday-Friday.

A cold front hits this weekend. First, it hits the high country with rain/snow on Saturday then arrives in Denver on Sunday with rain and cooler temperatures.

The high peaks will likely see snow on Saturday-Sunday. Mountain highs will drop into the 40s and 50s. Front Range highs drop into the 60s.