DENVER (KDVR) – Skies will remain clear over Denver Saturday night with frost advisories across the Eastern Plains. Lows can dip as low as 36 degrees and frost can form, so cover sensitive plants.

The advisory is in effect from 2 a.m. through 8 a.m. Sunday.

Sunshine is back on Sunday with highs in the lower 70s. We continue with the above-average conditions to start off the workweek. Sunny skies and highs in the middle 70s are expected on Monday and Tuesday.

Clouds build through Tuesday night with rain showers and mountain snow possible overnight. Some clouds linger on Wednesday with highs only making it to the lower 60s. Thursday is close to seasonal average highs in the middle 60s with more sunshine.

Friday rounds out the week with plenty of sunshine and comfy highs in the low 70s. Saturday looks just as pleasant with highs around 70 degrees and sunny skies.