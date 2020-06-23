Front Range forecast: Seasonal temperatures with afternoon storm chances

DENVER (KDVR) — Scattered storms will move across the Front Range and eastern Plains Monday night. The main threats with these storms will be lightning and gusty winds.

Tuesday will bring more warm temperatures and afternoon storm chances. High temperatures in Denver will be around 84 degrees.

Storms will move in after noon and will be scattered. A few storms could turn severe with gusty winds and hail on the southeastern Plains but are not expected to turn severe closer to metro Denver.

Highs will stay in the 80s on Wednesday and Thursday with only a 10 percent chance of an isolated storm both days. Most places will stay dry.

Storm chances will go back up on Friday, cooling temperatures to the upper 70s.