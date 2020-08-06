Front Range forecast: Hot, dry stretch of days ahead

DENVER (KDVR) — A few showers and thunderstorms will quickly move away from Denver early this evening and end on the eastern Plains around 9 p.m. A few storms out east of the city may contain gusty wind, lightning and small hail.

The forecast is looking dry starting Friday and lasting through Monday. We only have a low, 10% chance of a few showers on Tuesday and Wednesday. The outlook then turns dry again.

Additionally, with all the dry days ahead, the summer heat with return with readings in the 90s possible every afternoon for the next week.