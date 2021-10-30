From sunshine to snow chance over Halloween weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — We will have one more warm and sunny day today before the weather pattern changes to a cooler outlook with rain and snow showers.

This afternoon will reach the upper 60s with some gusts here and there.

Sunday will be a mostly cloudy day with highs only in the mid to upper 40s. Make sure to dress warm if you are tailgating at the Broncos game or plan to trick-or-treat in the evening. The first chance for rain and snow showers arrives late in the afternoon to evening.

Additional rain and snow showers will be possible again on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. The only day that could give the metro area light grassy accumulation would be late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Temperatures do not look cold enough for any impact on roads through this soggy period.

We will finally dry out with sunny skies and temperatures slowly warming into the middle 50s by the end of next week.