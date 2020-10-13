From sunny, 77 degrees Tuesday to windy and 56 Thursday

DENVER (KDVR) — Air quality is once again in the green today with very little smoke.

It will be warm today at 77 degrees in Denver. The normal is 67 degrees. Sunny skies.

Windy above treeline in the mountains today. Gusts 25-60 miles per hour. A few higher gusts. Sunny and highs in the 40s and 50s.

A windy, dry cold front hits Wednesday afternoon. As a result, gusts push 80 mph in the mountains above treeline. Gusts to 60mph in the Foothills. Gusts to 40mph in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins. High wildfire danger.

Breezy and 25 degress colder on Thursday. Partly to mostly cloudy behind this cold front.

Warmer Friday and Saturday.

Another windy cold front hits Sunday-Monday. Temps drop, slight chance for precipitation.

Forecast wind gusts Wednesday morning. Gusts to 40mph in Denver by afternoon.