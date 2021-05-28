From 80s to 50s; Sunshine and warm before wet and cool for Memorial Day weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — To finish off our week, Friday will be similar to Thursday with another sunny day and highs around 80 degrees. Isolated storms are possible in the evening hours.

Saturday, we start sunny and dry, but then watch for a 30% chance for afternoon t-storms. The better storm chance will be to the southeastern portions of the state. Highs will be in the 70s.

A cold front arrives late Saturday and hangs around Sunday and Memorial Day. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the 50s. The normal high in Denver right now is 76 degrees.

Along with much cooler temperatures, there will be heavy cloud cover on Sunday and Memorial Day with high chances for rain and thunderstorms. The best chance for rain is on Sunday in the afternoon and evening. On Monday, it will be on and off rain.

A few storms linger on Tuesday, then things start to dry out midweek.