From 60s to 20s: 2 storm systems coming with snow for mountains, Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting sun with high cloudiness today in Denver and across the Front Range. Highs around 60 degrees.

The mountains stay partly cloudy and dry on Monday and Tuesday. Mild highs in the 20s and 30s.

We’re headed for a two-storm cycle between Wednesday-Saturday.

The first storm system hits the mountains on Wednesday and continues into Thursday. Heavy accumulations possible. 8-16 inches at most ski resorts.

That snow hits Denver between late Wednesday and Thursday morning. 1-4 inches of accumulation for the Thursday morning Rush Hour. Turning colder in the 20s and low 30s by Thursday.

We’ve issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Thursday to highlight the snow chances and colder temps.

A second storm system hits via a Northwest Flow pattern between Friday and Saturday with heavy mountain accumulations. Another 1-3 inches in Denver. Staying cold in the 20s and 30s.

Forecast snow totals between Wednesday and Thursday.