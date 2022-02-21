Frigid temps push into Colorado, snow starts Monday night: Pinpoint Weather Alert Days issued Tuesday, Wednesday

DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures have quickly dropped Monday afternoon with the passing of the cold front. Denver went from the 50s to the 30s within an hour with gusty winds picking up.

Temperatures will continue to drop across Colorado Monday night hitting the single digits by the evening. Scattered snow showers will increase by the evening commute and will continue on and off for the next several days.

The Pinpoint Weather Team has issued Pinpoint Weather Alert Days for Tuesday and Wednesday because of arctic temperatures and ongoing snowfall.

High temperatures will only hit the teens on Tuesday and Wednesday with overnight low temperatures around zero degrees.

The on and off snow showers will come to an end by midday Thursday with sunshine returning by Thursday afternoon.

Snowfall totals will be higher on the west side of Interstate 25 and into the foothills. Denver will see about 2 to 5 inches by Thursday with 4 to 8 more likely on the west side up into the foothills.

The southwest mountains will be the bullseye of the highest snowfall totals in the state with 1 to 3 feet possible by Thursday.

Temperatures will not make it above the freezing mark again until midday Saturday. The weekend will be cool and dry with mild temperatures returning next week.