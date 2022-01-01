Frigid temperatures and snow into midday Saturday

DENVER (KDVR) — Today is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for morning snow showers and frigid temperatures.

Light snow will continue through this morning into midday with sunshine returning for the afternoon.

High temperatures will be the coldest we’ve seen in months as they only make it to the middle teens.

Sunday and the start of the first week of the year look to be sunny and mild as highs return to the 40s.

There looks to be some mountain snow that moves in later on Wednesday and the latest model runs have shown a chance of snow across the metro area Wednesday night.