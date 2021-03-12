Friday night update: Major winter storm hits Saturday, Sunday

DENVER (KDVR) — The track of our incoming wintry weather is on schedule to begin slowly tonight with light snow in the foothills and mountains and patchy drizzle in metro Denver.

Saturday will start off with some light snow. Roads will be wet to slushy with splash back. The snow will become more widespread through the afternoon and roads will start to turn slick.

By Saturday night into Sunday, the snow will turn heavy across metro Denver, the Front Range and — especially — the foothills to the west of the city.

Snow may be falling at an inch or two an hour, making it a real challenge for snow plows to keep the roads clear. Travel may be impossible during this time.

Snow will continue until late Sunday or early Monday before ending. The intensity of the snow will let up through the day Sunday, although additional accumulation will be possible until late at night.

Traveling will be in the biggest problem over the weekend along with possible power outages.